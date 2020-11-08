Mary L. Pickerill
PEORIA - Mary L. Pickerill, age 87, of Peoria passed away at 2:58 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence, with her daughter by her side.
She was born on August 15, 1933, in Manila, Philippines, a daughter to the late John and Dorothy (Allan) Hinck. During World War II, Mary and her family survived interment in a Japanese prison for 3½ years before being rescued by the US 11th Airborne. She grew up in Fresno, CA, and went on to become a Register Nurse and honorably serve in the U.S. Army as a nurse. Her first duty station was Fort Leonard Wood, where she met and married Harry Brunner. Later, they moved to Jackson, MI, where they had their only daughter, Karen. In 1965, she moved to Peoria, where she worked at Proctor and Methodist Hospital as a nurse for 36 years until her retirement in 1993. On July 28, 1992, she married Robert C. Pickerill, and together they cherished 10 years until his death in 2002. Mary was an avid professional sports fan, especially the NBA, MLB and NFL. She loved traveling, shopping and collecting Hummels, shoes, purses and many other things of beauty, but most importantly, her greatest treasure and source of pride was her daughter, Karen Giles of Austin, TX.
Mary was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert Pickerill; three brothers, John, Edward and Robert Hinckl and one sister, Ethel Hinck.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will take place in Clovis Cemetery in Clovis, CA, on a later date.
Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.
