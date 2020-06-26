Mary L. Schultz
CREVE COEUR - Mary L. Schultz, 94, of Creve Coeur, IL, formerly of Metamora, IL passed away at 7:12 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lakeside Rehab & Healthcare in East Peoria, IL. She was born on October 16, 1925 in Metamora to Edwin C. and Theresa F. (Geile) Briggs. She married Merle J. Schultz on May 30, 1947 in Metamora. He passed away on January 25, 1998.
Surviving are her children Fredrick Schultz of Marquette Heights, IL, Robert (Mona) Schultz of Pekin, IL, Marilyn (the late Dan) Perry of Marquette Heights, Patricia Schultz Benker of Dunlap, IL, Susan (Tim) Gorsage of Washington, IL, and Teresa (Tim) Spore of Edelstein, IL; fifteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Frances Jenkins, Ernest Briggs, William Briggs, and Clarice Hahn.
Mary was a charter member of Sacre Coeur Catholic Church in Creve Coeur, the Altar Rosary Society and the church choir. She owned Mary's Crafts. Mary volunteered at Sophia's Kitchen in Peoria. She enjoyed bowling, her Thursday afternoon girls poker club, and was a Cubs fan.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sophia's Kitchen, c/o Sacred Heart Church, 504 Fulton Street, Peoria, IL 61602. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.