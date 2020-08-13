Mary Lou Bushell
PEORIA - Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Bushell, 91, of Peoria, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Proctor Place. She was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Peoria, to John W. and Louise C. (Herzog) Bushell, also of Peoria.
Mary Lou was the owner of The Varsity Dress Shop, which she assumed ownership from her mother in the 1940s until her retirement in 1990.
As owner, Mary Lou had a steady clientele who not only appreciated her for her sense of fashion, but also for her ability to serve as a personal stylist for each and every woman who entered her store.
"She had a unique talent of knowing exactly what outfit, color and style would work (or not work) for women," her sister, Geraldine (Jeri) Owens, said. She just knew what to do, and had a natural love for it."
A business owner with a passion for fashion, Mary Lou traveled often to Chicago to scout for the latest trends in women's business, casual and active wear, Owens said. A proponent of "made in the USA" brands, every item on her floor was pressed and displayed to perfection.
Mary Lou – a lifelong Catholic - graduated high school from St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, Ill., before returning to Peoria.
When not working, Mary Lou loved to golf, bowl, and play bridge with her friends. She especially took pride tending to her beautiful garden at her Victorian-style home. She was pleased when her niece, Annette, and Annette's husband Leonard, purchased her home in 2007 and have continued to take care of her gardens.
Survivors include one sister, Jeri Owens of Baltimore, Md., and two sisters-in-law: Sandy Bushell of Peoria and Violet Bushell of Peoria.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by four brothers: Richard, John, (Jack who died in WWII), Walter Anthony (Tony) and Robert (Bob) Bushell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Lou's memory may be made to St. Mark Church.
