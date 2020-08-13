1/1
Mary Lou Bushell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Bushell
PEORIA - Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Bushell, 91, of Peoria, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Proctor Place. She was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Peoria, to John W. and Louise C. (Herzog) Bushell, also of Peoria.
Mary Lou was the owner of The Varsity Dress Shop, which she assumed ownership from her mother in the 1940s until her retirement in 1990.
As owner, Mary Lou had a steady clientele who not only appreciated her for her sense of fashion, but also for her ability to serve as a personal stylist for each and every woman who entered her store.
"She had a unique talent of knowing exactly what outfit, color and style would work (or not work) for women," her sister, Geraldine (Jeri) Owens, said. She just knew what to do, and had a natural love for it."
A business owner with a passion for fashion, Mary Lou traveled often to Chicago to scout for the latest trends in women's business, casual and active wear, Owens said. A proponent of "made in the USA" brands, every item on her floor was pressed and displayed to perfection.
Mary Lou – a lifelong Catholic - graduated high school from St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, Ill., before returning to Peoria.
When not working, Mary Lou loved to golf, bowl, and play bridge with her friends. She especially took pride tending to her beautiful garden at her Victorian-style home. She was pleased when her niece, Annette, and Annette's husband Leonard, purchased her home in 2007 and have continued to take care of her gardens.
Survivors include one sister, Jeri Owens of Baltimore, Md., and two sisters-in-law: Sandy Bushell of Peoria and Violet Bushell of Peoria.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by four brothers: Richard, John, (Jack who died in WWII), Walter Anthony (Tony) and Robert (Bob) Bushell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Lou's memory may be made to St. Mark Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on www.wrightandsalmon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved