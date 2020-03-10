|
Mary Lou Eilers
WASHINGTON - Mary Lou "Lou" Eilers, 76, of Washington, Illinois, and Port St. Lucie, Florida, died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Port St. Lucie after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lou was born on December 29, 1943, to John and Mary Perino in Spring Valley, Illinois, where she spent her childhood and young adulthood. After graduating from Hall High School, she attended the Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois, from which she received her nursing degree. During that time, she also met Reynold "Ren" Eilers when they were set up by a friend on a blind date. Lou married Ren on May 1, 1965. They moved to a house in Washington that Ren's father built and there they built a life together for over 54 years.
Lou spent her entire career as a nurse at Saint Francis, during which time she also obtained her master's degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. When she retired from Saint Francis after 30 years, she continued to care for people as a home health nurse.
Lou had boundless amounts of love and generosity for her family and friends. She loved to have a good time and laugh and did both with abandon. She was an amazing cook who threw things together without recipes. She started each day with The Today Show and ended it with The Tonight Show (or whichever late night show had the best guest). She loved watching any sporting event, but was most avid about the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Cubs and the Wisconsin Badgers. She rarely passed an outlet store without stopping and never passed up the opportunity to find a good bargain. Her favorite place was at the beach, with her feet in the sand, looking out at the ocean.
Lou is survived by her husband, Ren; her daughter, Renee Williams of Jupiter, Florida; her son, Eric (Christa) Eilers of Corona Del Mar, California; her two grandsons, Emmett Eilers and Ty Williams; and her much-loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John "Buddy" Perino; her sister-in-law, Delores "Lory" Perino; and her son-in-law, Mark Williams.
A celebration of Lou's life will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, Illinois, at 10 a.m. on April 18, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church followed by mass. Immediately following mass, a celebratory lunch will be held.
To honor Lou, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 or Treasurehealth.org/donate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020