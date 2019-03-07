|
Mary Lou Grimm
MORTON – Mary Lou Grimm, 89, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Mary Lou was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Peoria, to Elmer and Marie (Sutter) Blunier. She married Henry "Hank" Grimm Jr. on Sept. 10, 1950, in Eureka, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2018. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harlow, Edward, and Gaylord Blunier and five sisters, Mildred Hoerr, Ann Sauder, Merna Koch, Phyllis Schacherbauer and Melba Hangartner.
Surviving are one daughter, Marcia (Jim) Rinkenberger of Naples, Fla.; and four sons, Mark (Becky) Grimm, Brad (Pat) Grimm, Todd (Kathryn) Grimm, and Tracy (Missy) Grimm, all of Morton; nine grandchildren, Amy Hall and her fiancé Jason Groom, Kelly (Tommy) Hartford, Brett (Lena) Grimm, Paul (Elise) Grimm, Chad Grimm, Sara (Nick) Armstrong, Ryan (Becky) Bachman, Allie (David) Roman, Macy (Ricky) Connors; and 21 great-grandchildren, Addie, Nick and Braden Hall; Thomas, Jack, Max, and Sophie Hartford; Jacie, Naya, Alia, and Chase Grimm; Judah, Eli, Shiloh, and Silas Grimm; Aspen, Morgan, and Mason Armstrong; Birdie and Dixie Bachman; and Javi Roman. She is also survived by two brothers, Wilmer Blunier of Roanoke, and Robert Blunier of Fla.; and five sisters, Erma Moser, Mardell Bowald, and Rachel (Rich) Leman all of Roanoke, Gladys (Dick) Haefli of Peoria, and Dorothy (Charles) Leman of Farmington Hills, Mich.
Mary Lou was a stay at home mother, who adored her family and cherished taking loving care of them. She was an artist who enjoyed painting and was a member of the Illinois Art League, Illinois Valley Porcelain Artist Association, and Illinois Masters Association. Mary Lou was also the past President of Illinois Valley China Painting Guild, where she won many state and national awards. She has an original painted porcelain piece on display at the World Porcelain Artist Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. She also enjoyed gardening, camping trips with her family and friends, and was an animal lover.
Mary Lou was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Sun., March 10, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or to Midwest Food Bank, both in Morton. The family wishes to thank the staff at Restmor who provided love and care to their mother.
To view Mary Lou's video tribute or the leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019