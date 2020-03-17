Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Mary Sloan
Mary Lou Sloan


1950 - 2020
Mary Lou Sloan Obituary
Mary Lou Sloan
DUNLAP - Mary L. Sloan, 69, of Dunlap, formerly of Peoria, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born on December 1, 1950, in Galesburg, Illinois, a daughter of John V. and Betty Switzer Sloan.
Surviving are one son, James C. Sloan of Dunlap; two grandchildren, Jamya of Peoria and James of Dunlap; two sisters, Marty Sloan-Kruse and Sarah Roberts, both of Varna; one niece; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.
Mary worked for the Social Security Administration in Peoria for many years before retiring. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and other crafts.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services provided. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date, to be announced. Burial will be at the Yates City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS or the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
