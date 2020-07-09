Mary Lou Traylor
MACKINAW - Mary Lou Traylor, 82, of Morton, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. Mary Lou was born June 1, 1938 in Mackinaw to Walter and Viola Winkler Reel. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Gene Traylor, one son, Bobby Neal Traylor, two grandsons, Mike Giacinti and Jerad Traylor, one sister, Lois Frank, two brothers, Orman and Jeral Smith.
Mary Lou is survived by four children, Bobbie Sue (Bob) Edwards, Jeral R. Traylor, Lorie Ann (Ralph) Giacinti, Traci (Scottie) Evans, 12, grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Morton. The family requests that social distancing be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
