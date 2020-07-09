1/
Mary Lou Traylor
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
MACKINAW - Mary Lou Traylor, 82, of Morton, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. Mary Lou was born June 1, 1938 in Mackinaw to Walter and Viola Winkler Reel. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Gene Traylor, one son, Bobby Neal Traylor, two grandsons, Mike Giacinti and Jerad Traylor, one sister, Lois Frank, two brothers, Orman and Jeral Smith.
Mary Lou is survived by four children, Bobbie Sue (Bob) Edwards, Jeral R. Traylor, Lorie Ann (Ralph) Giacinti, Traci (Scottie) Evans, 12, grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Morton. The family requests that social distancing be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Haensel Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
10:30 AM
Haensel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
