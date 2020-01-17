|
Mary Louise Kelso-Bednar
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Louise Kelso-Bednar, age 56, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born on January 16, 1964 to Donald Kelso and Joan Vogel. She married Frank Bednar on November 10, 2012 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband, Frank; her mother, Joan; two children, Ashley Stear of Princeville and Brandon Stear of Peoria Heights; her step-children, Eric (Colleen) Bednar of Williamsfield, Kevin (Terri) Bednar of Yates City and Angela Bednar of Williamsfield; one grandson, 11 step-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-grandchild. Also surviving are her brother, Marion Kelso of Columbus, OH and Kathy (Herb) Martin of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father.
Mary was a Dentist Assistant for Peoria County for over 25 years. She devoted years to volunteering at Three Sisters Park for various events over the years. Her passion for set decorating and her talent as a make-up artist made her an asset to Spider Hill year after year. She was also an active member of Women in the Outdoors. Mary was a free spirit and loved being outdoors, especially gardening and bonfires. Mary was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020