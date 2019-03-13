Home

Mary Louise (Boddie) Morgan


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Louise (Boddie) Morgan Obituary
Mary Louise (Boddie) Morgan
PEORIA - Mary Louise Morgan, 78, of Peoria, IL, transitioned peacefully from this life to her heavenly home at 5:48 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Word of Faith Christian Center, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Host Pastor, Bishop Leroy Davis, will officiate and Elder F. Michael Watson will bring forth the eulogy. Mary will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
