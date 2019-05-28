|
|
Mary M. Gage
PEORIA - Mary Martha Gage, 94, of Peoria died at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Proctor Place in Peoria.
Mary was born on April 10, 1925, in Barnsley, PA, to Cameron and Mary (Turner) Root. She married Rev. Alvin Forest Gage on June 18, 1949, in Nottingham, PA. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Alice Root and Jennie McQueen; and her brothers, Cameron, George, Montgomery and Walter Root.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Bill) Bultemeier of Princeville, IL; her brother, David Gage of Hiawatha, IA; her grandchildren, Shannan (Karen) Bultemeier of Pekin, Lindsay Bauer of Bloomington, IL, and Lcpl. Evan Bultemeier of Camp Pendleton, CA; her great-grandchildren, Justyn, Madysen, Reece and Brody; her sister, Jane Sundheimer of Mocksville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Oxford High School and attended college at Passaic General Hospital in Passaic, NJ.
Mary was active in the First Baptist Church of Morrisville, PA, Bethany Baptist Church of Edwards, IL, and Grace Presbyterian Church of Peoria for many years, serving in many different capacities, including Sunday school teacher. She volunteered and helped many people at Proctor Place. Mary thoroughly enjoyed playing piano for friends and at services at Proctor Place and at church.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, with the Rev. Roy Miller officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday, June 3, at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial donations can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria or Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019