|
|
Mary M. Gustafson
PEORIA - Mary Margaret Gustafson, age 93, of Peoria passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Pladson of North Pekin; three grandchildren, David W. Gustafson of Omaha, NE, Sarah (Jason) Allely of Laporte, CO, and Nick (Leigh Ann) Gustafson of Broken Arrow, OK; and three sisters, Louise Seigel of Yates City, IL, Shirley Kellstadt of Brimfield and Barb Sandall of Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church.
Memorials in Mary's memory may be directed to the family.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019