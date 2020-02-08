|
Mary M. Olson
SPARLAND - Mary M. Olson, 86, of Sparland, IL, and Destin, FL, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home in Destin.
Born in Sparland on September 12, 1933, to the late Steve and Kathryn Perona Mutta, she married Russell M. Olson Jr. on January 27, 1965, in Princeton.
Mary was a secretary at the Sparland grade school for 14 years. She was also a member of the Lacon American Legion Auxiliary and St. John Lutheran Church. Mary loved reading, camping and, especially, spending time with her grandkids.
Mary is survived by her husband, Russell of Sparland and Destin; children, Howard (Norma) Olson of Springfield, Lynette Miller of Sparland, David (Erin) Olson of Lacon, Denise (Jonathan) Nickel of Magnolia, Michael Olson of Peoria and Julie Olson of Peoria; brother, Paul (Emma) Mutta of Garfield, AR; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her two brothers.
Funeral services will be held for Mary on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Lacon. Visitation will be one hour prior to service and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., also at St. John Lutheran. Memorials can be made to Lacon Sparland Fire Department or her church. Burial will be in the Sparland Cemetery and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020