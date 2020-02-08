Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Olson Obituary
Mary M. Olson
SPARLAND - Mary M. Olson, 86, of Sparland, IL, and Destin, FL, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home in Destin.
Born in Sparland on September 12, 1933, to the late Steve and Kathryn Perona Mutta, she married Russell M. Olson Jr. on January 27, 1965, in Princeton.
Mary was a secretary at the Sparland grade school for 14 years. She was also a member of the Lacon American Legion Auxiliary and St. John Lutheran Church. Mary loved reading, camping and, especially, spending time with her grandkids.
Mary is survived by her husband, Russell of Sparland and Destin; children, Howard (Norma) Olson of Springfield, Lynette Miller of Sparland, David (Erin) Olson of Lacon, Denise (Jonathan) Nickel of Magnolia, Michael Olson of Peoria and Julie Olson of Peoria; brother, Paul (Emma) Mutta of Garfield, AR; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her two brothers.
Funeral services will be held for Mary on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Lacon. Visitation will be one hour prior to service and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., also at St. John Lutheran. Memorials can be made to Lacon Sparland Fire Department or her church. Burial will be in the Sparland Cemetery and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -