Mary M. Scheirer
METAMORA -- Mary M. Scheirer, 71, of Metamora, IL passed away at 12:57 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She was born on August 13, 1948, in Washington, IL, to Joseph J. and Margaret M. (Barra) Isoardi. She married Michael P. Scheirer on August 19, 1977, in Roanoke, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Mike, of Metamora; children Mandy (Jeremy) James of Metamora and Tony (Christine) Scheirer of Creve Coeur; grandchildren August, Hudson, and Rory James and Ayden Borneman; sisters Lori (David) Biggs of Princeton and Diana (Gary) Smith of Tucson, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kathy Traxel.
Mary was a retired office manager with Germantown Autobody in Germantown Hills. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. Mary's grandsons called her Mama Bus. She loved spending time with her boys playing cards and Candyland. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed having family and friends over for a fine Italian meal. She never met a stranger and will be deeply missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020