Mary M. Swartzentruber
Mary M. Swartzentruber
PEORIA - Mary M. Swartzentruber, 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Peoria, IL.
She was born on October 31, 1932. She was a Cook for Lincoln Middle School in Pike Township. She was also a charter member of the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis for 65 years, where she also was a long-time custodian. She dearly loved all her grandchildren and they loved her in return.
Surviving are her husband, Melvin Swartzentruber; childen, Keith (Sandy) Swartzentruber, Lynnette (Gary) Mast and Sheila (Adam) Patrick; sister, Nancy Whittmer; brother, Jacob Graber; grandchildren, Tyler (Penny) Swartzentruber, Levi (Lindsey) Swartzentruber, Allison (Jason) Hiatt, Melissa (Joseph) Raber, Kaitlyn (Manny) Ashibuogwu and Danielle Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Elijah, Devery and Geordie Swartzentruber, Ron and Eliana Swartzentruber, Adelynn, Lucas, Asher and Eli Raber and Reya Ashibuogwu.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers ans sisters.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway Chapel. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the First Mennonite Church of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens in Zionsville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church in Indianapolis, IN; Germantown Hills Baptist Church in Metamora, IL; or the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund in Metamora, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
