Mary Mack
PEORIA - Mary Mack, 110, of Peoria passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 2, 1909, in Terry, Mississippi, the daughter of Charlie and Lula Rambert Penn. She married Isaac Mack in 1927. He preceded her in death in September of 1954.
Mary is survived by her six sons, LeRoy (Winnie) Mack of Peoria, Oscar (Lois) Mack of Peoria, Charlie (Esther) Mack of Peoria, Austin Mack of Peoria, Marvin (Gail) Mack of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kenneth Mack of Peoria; four daughters, Lois (Johnny) Guyton of Peoria, Margaret Allen of Peoria, Geneva Mack of Peoria and Carrie (Ron) Givens of Peoria; one sister, Ida B Kelley of Jackson, MS; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded by her parents, two daughters, three grandchildren three brothers and ten sisters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Church of the Living God. The visitation will be two hours prior to services, also at the church. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019