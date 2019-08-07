Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Living God
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Living God
Mary Mack


1909 - 2019
Mary Mack Obituary
Mary Mack
PEORIA - Mary Mack, 110, of Peoria passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 2, 1909, in Terry, Mississippi, the daughter of Charlie and Lula Rambert Penn. She married Isaac Mack in 1927. He preceded her in death in September of 1954.
Mary is survived by her six sons, LeRoy (Winnie) Mack of Peoria, Oscar (Lois) Mack of Peoria, Charlie (Esther) Mack of Peoria, Austin Mack of Peoria, Marvin (Gail) Mack of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kenneth Mack of Peoria; four daughters, Lois (Johnny) Guyton of Peoria, Margaret Allen of Peoria, Geneva Mack of Peoria and Carrie (Ron) Givens of Peoria; one sister, Ida B Kelley of Jackson, MS; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded by her parents, two daughters, three grandchildren three brothers and ten sisters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Church of the Living God. The visitation will be two hours prior to services, also at the church. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum.
To view Mary's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
