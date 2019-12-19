|
Mary Margaret Zorn
SHERMAN — Mary Margaret Zorn, 90, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Sherman, IL. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home, 521 E. Washington St. in East Peoria. Service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, with Reverend John Plunkett officiating.
Mary was born on March 22, 1929, to George and Marie (Workman) Nance. Mary was a graduate of Cantrell High School.
She spent most of her life in the East Peoria area working as a waitress at several local diners and restaurants.
In 1970, she married Grant L. Zorn, an Illinois State Trooper, in Peoria. Their marriage led to a fruitful and loving life together, which ended abruptly with his passing in 1998.
During their 28 years together, they had four children: the late Debra (Zorn) Martin of Peoria, Diana (Zorn) Huffman of Missouri, Donald Zorn of New Mexico and Dr. G. William Zorn of Sherman; grandchildren Grant Price of Peoria, Amy (Huffman) Hartoebben of Missouri, Donald Reed Huffman of Washington, Lavona (Zorn) Martin of Georgia, Bruce Zorn of Bloomington, and Roy Zorn of Lincoln.
During her 90 years, Mary was an avid puzzler and reader, reading four books a week until her death. She was also an ardent traveler and bingo player. In 2010, she moved from the East Peoria area to the Villas Retirement Community in Sherman, IL.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Nance, ten siblings, and a daughter, Debra (Zorn) Martin. She is survived by sisters Bobbi (Nance) Nicholson of Springfield, Betty (Nance) Dowell of Athens, brother Charles Nance of Petersburg, daughter Diana Huffman and sons Donald and G. William Zorn.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019