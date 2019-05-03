|
|
Mary Patricia "Pat" Walter
LAURA – Mary Patricia "Pat" Walter, 96, of Laura, passed away at 3:46 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1922 in Cambridge, IL to Allen L. and Mary (Moriarity) Tolman. She married Emil F. Walter on January 15, 1949, he preceded her in death in 1995.
Pat was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Tolman.
Surviving are six children, Linda S. Walter of Trivoli, Robert (Janet) Walter of Laura, Richard (Caron) Walter of Laura, Rebecca (Saeed) Hamid-Khani of Dallas, TX, Sherry (John) Geltmaker in Peoria, and Randy Walter of Laura; seven grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pat graduated from Central High School, Brown's Business College in Peoria and attended Bradley University and Moody Bible College in Chicago. She worked at Block & Kuhl and Peoria Streetcar Company as a bookkeeper, and then as a draftsman at Caterpillar. In her mid-twenties, she sold her rental property in Peoria to buy a farm in Trivoli although she knew nothing about farming. In the process of caring for her sheep, she met Emil Walter, a neighboring farmer. They were married in 1949 and she became a full-time farmer and homemaker remaining on their farm until her death.
Pat enjoyed a full and varied life which included the love for animals, especially dogs, playing guitar, piano and organ, drawing and cross-stitching. She was a life-long learner and voracious reader, traveled to Artic and Antartic, Europe, Asia, South America, and China, mostly alone on freighters. She learned many languages including Latin, Spanish, Hebrew, and Greek. Pat was very active in the Laura United Methodist Church where she was a member and taught Sunday school for many years. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community while she enjoys her new chapter in eternity with the Lord.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Rev. Angela Feldman will officiate. Burial will follow at Brunswick Cemetery in rural Trivoli, IL. A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Laura United Methodist Church or the Penn Ridge Lutheran Church in Trivoli, IL. To view Pat's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019