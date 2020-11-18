Mary Phillips
WASHINGTON - Mary Phillips, 90, of Washington, formerly of Washburn, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Calvert and Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn. Visitation will be open to the public, with social distancing and face masks required. Funeral services will be limited to immediate and extended family only, due to the COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that memorials be made to the United Methodist Church in Washburn or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
She was born on February 9, 1930, in Peoria, IL, to Ora and Mary (Pitlik) Head. She married Charles (Jack) Phillips on August 6, 1949, in Sparland, IL. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2000. Also preceding her in death were six brothers, Cecil, Art, Jack, Don and two in infancy; five sisters, Fern Sutherland, Francis Russel, Alberta Parris, Barbara Fisher and Sharon Lasley; and her parents.
She is survived by her four children, Karen (Craig) Gerdes of Eureka, Jackie Oelze of Washington, Sandy (Dennis) Lee of West Burlington, Iowa, and Jerry (Kristi) Phillips of Mackinaw; ten grandchildren, Andrea Schrager, Melinda Rappe, Blake (Chelsea) Oelze, Jordan Oelze, Dalton Lee (Katie Zogg), Trevor Lee, Haley (Brent) Bohlmann, Katie (Nick) Eeten, Jake (Tori) Phillips and Grace Phillips (Collin Soliday); and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mary loved all her children dearly and was so proud of them. She loved being around them. A visit was her greatest gift.
She was a homemaker for many years. She also worked for the Low Point-Washburn School district as a cook for 19 years. She was truly a wonderful cook and enjoyed being around the kids at school. She also worked for Dr. Burdon of Low Point when she was first married. Mary could not finish high school because she had to work to help her large family. She was most proud of herself for going back to school and getting her GED as an adult. She loved to read, cook and bowl and still had wonderful memories of her Hobby Night friends. Her noodles were famous, not only with her family members, but also with the Methodist church family in Washburn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Supportive Living of Washington, where she spent her last four years. Their loving care and kindness will always be remembered, and blessings on the doctors and nurses at UnityPoint whose kindness and compassion made her last days more comfortable.
