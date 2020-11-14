1/1
Mary R. Gaines
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. Gaines
PEORIA - Mary Gaines, 92, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, among beloved family members.
Mary leaves to cherish her precious memories, 9 of her 12 children, Robert (Judith) Lee, Gail Lee, Freida (Ralph) Peary, Bobby (Paula) Rutherford, Michael (Donna) Rutherford, Nancy Gayles, Becky Rutherford, Dean (Marcella) Rutherford and Bridgette (Carey) Stuckey; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Star of Hope FGBC, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
The full obituary maybe viewed at SimonsMortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved