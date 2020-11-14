Mary R. Gaines
PEORIA - Mary Gaines, 92, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, among beloved family members.
Mary leaves to cherish her precious memories, 9 of her 12 children, Robert (Judith) Lee, Gail Lee, Freida (Ralph) Peary, Bobby (Paula) Rutherford, Michael (Donna) Rutherford, Nancy Gayles, Becky Rutherford, Dean (Marcella) Rutherford and Bridgette (Carey) Stuckey; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Star of Hope FGBC, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
The full obituary maybe viewed at SimonsMortuary.com
.