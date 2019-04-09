|
|
Mary Redell
EAST PEORIA - Mary Louise Redell, 68, of East Peoria, formerly of Houston, TX, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on January 3, 1951, in Peoria to Lynn and Geraldine Winslow South. Her parents preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, George W. (Andrea) Redell IV of Pekin; daughter, Kristina (Cole) Franke of St. Paul, MO; granddaughter, Evelyn Redell of Pekin; grandson, Alexander Redell of Pekin; sister, Marsha (Marvin) Zuleger of Surprise, AZ; and Manny the cat.
Mary worked in the financial services industry until retiring in 2013. She was very active in the Episcopal Church in Houston. She loved crocheting, sewing and cross stich.
Cremation has been accorded and a private celebration of life will be held.
Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019