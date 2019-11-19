|
|
Mary Rita Hurst
PEORIA - Mary Rita Hurst, age 89, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, over looking her farm.
Born July 30, 1930, in Peoria, she was a daughter to Roland and Mary Elizabeth (Clifford) Barth. On February 23, 1952, she married Melvin Henry Hurst, and together they cherished 37 years of marriage until his passing in 1989.
Mary was a fantastic, caring and loving housewife who loved sewing and cooking. She was dearly loved by the community and was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and past parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family, was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include one son, David (fiancé, Elizabeth Moss) Hurst of Peoria; and one grandson, Dylan Hurst of Bartonville.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; one son, William Hurst; one daughter, Donna Hacker; and two brothers, Richard Barth and Henry Barth.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Father David Heinz will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Elizabeth Moss for her generous care, love and compassion for Mary the past couple of years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's memory may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019