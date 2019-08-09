|
Mary Rodenhauser
Mary Frances Rodenhauser, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Peoria Heights IL.
She was born March 28, 1920 in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter and only child of William R. and Helen Holmes Rodenhauser. William R. immigrated to Bloomington IL from Germany at age 4. He graduated from the Dental College of the University of Illinois in 1904, moved to Colorado in 1908, married Helen (from Bloomington) in 1916, and returned to Peoria in 1923 to specialize in Children's Dentistry. The Rodenhausers were pillars of St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Peoria, a devotion Mary Fran continued to honor her entire life.
In 1942 Mary Fran graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Library Sciences. Initially she worked at the Peoria Public Library and the Burkart Art Gallery, but later switched to retail sales with Hickory Farms. Enduring childhood friendships with the C.E. Chamberlain family, Marilyn Ross Burton, and others continued through multiple generations. She also developed lifelong connections with the Nicol family from Delta, Ontario, where her parents owned a cabin and were strongly involved with the Delta Mill Society and St. Paul's Anglican Church. With no children of her own, in midlife she took on mentorship to a young orphan, and maintained contact with him for the next 50+ years. A child of the Depression and profoundly affected by WWII, she lived modestly and without fanfare, but supported veterans' interests, the blind and disabled, and other charitable pursuits. During her mother's ill health followed by her death in 1960, Mary Fran managed their household and took care of her father until his passing in 1980 at the age of 100. She was a founding member of P.E.O. Chapter GS; active in St. Martha's Guild through St. Paul's Episcopal Church; a member of the Women's Service League of Proctor Hospital; and an avid supporter of the Peoria Rivermen. Along with C.W. Chamberlain, Marilyn Burton, and Joan Scott O'Hare, she attended most of their games in even the worst of weather and most challenging of times. In her final days she stayed snuggled under a blessed prayer shawl hand-knit by St. Paul's parishioners and an ice hockey blanket given to her by dear friends.
Mary Fran is survived by her Goddaughter and POA, Anne Dickison, MD of East Peoria; her cousin, Dr. Ann Hillary "DeDee" Hoopes Champion of Bloomington; other Hoopes Family cousins formerly of Bloomington; her Godson, James Nicol of Mulgrave-Et Derry, Canada; and her protege, Rodney Doscher of Sioux Falls SD. She also leaves loving caregivers from Cornerstone HRCC and Compassus Hospice, most especially Taylor, Gracie, Tara, Robin, Dwight, and Pastor Carol.
She was preceded in death by her parents and most of her dearest friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The Reverends Jenny Replogle and Jonathan Thomas will officiate at a memorial service to take place at 11:00 am Wednesday August 14, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria, IL. Visitation starts at 10:30 am. A reception hosted by St. Martha's Guild will follow interment in St. Paul's Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (3601 N. North St, Peoria IL 61604) or Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Attn: MFR Memorial, 5533 N. Galena Rd, Peoria Heights IL 61616).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019