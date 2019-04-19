|
|
Mary Rogers
EAST PEORIA - Mary Joan Rogers, age 87, formerly of East Peoria, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born December 1, 1931, in Canton, Illinois, to James Ross and Frances Faith Hoffman Baird, she was the second of four children. She was raised on the Baird family farm near Williamsfield, Illinois. She earned a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Illinois, where she met Charles ("Chick") Rogers. On September 19, 1953, they were married in Williamsfield.
Mary Jo and Chick settled in rural East Peoria, Illinois, where they raised a family of five children. Mary Jo taught high school home economics at Washington High School until her first child arrived. She later worked with handicapped adults, helping them transition into independent living. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with active service in church activities. She and Chick served as church missionaries in Washington, DC; Chicago, Illinois; and Bismarck, North Dakota. Their final years together were spent in Knoxville, Illinois, not far from the farm where she grew up. She loved working in the garden, caring for her flowers.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Faith and Ross; her brothers, Jim and Bill; her husband, Chick; and grandson, Eathon Rogers.
She is survived by her brother, Dick; and her five children, Joanna Rogers (Srini) of Dunlap, IL, Ruth Stephenson of Las Vegas, NV, Donald (Wendy) Rogers of Cedar Hills, UT, Carla (Tim) Martin of Newburgh, IN, and Thomas (Jenny) Rogers of Blackstone, VA. She has 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home, 375 Old Germantown Road, Germantown Hills, IL 61548. Viewing will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, Illinois.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019