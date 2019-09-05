|
|
Mary Springer
MORTON – Mary H. Springer, 89, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born on March 12, 1930, to Rollie and Mary (Buck) Schrock in Eureka, Ill. She married Eugene Springer on February 18, 1947, in Washington. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2005.
Surviving are three daughters, Jody (Wayne) Knepp of Morton, Patty (Gene) Johnson of Willowbrook, Ill., and Jeanne (Robert) Lindley of Culcairn, NSW, Australia; two sons, Rollie (Carolyn) Springer of Morton and Jeff (Diana) Springer of LaCrosse, Wis.; 27 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019