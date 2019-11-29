Home

Mary Stafford
Mary Stafford


1934 - 2019
Mary Stafford Obituary
Mary Stafford
PEORIA - Mary Catherine Stafford, 85, of Peoria passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Carl and Catherine Wickert. She married Harold Stafford on February 25, 1969. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1989.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Amy (Stan) Fitzanko of Chillicothe; one son, David (Susan) Stafford of Florida; two granddaughters, Marissa Lofgren of Edwards, and Julie Stafford of Florida; two grandsons, David Benavidez of California, and Jacob (Samantha) Stafford of Florida; one great-grandson, Brooks Lofgren of Edwards; and one brother, Jerry Wickert of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and four brothers.
Mary worked as an Executive Assistant at Caterpillar until her daughter was born.
She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Mary was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan and loved watching Roger Federer play tennis.
She loved playing Bridge and she was in several Bridge Clubs with all her friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private graveside service will take place at Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view Mary's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
