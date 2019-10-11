|
Mary Steffan
PEKIN – Mary A. Steffan, 86, of Pekin, formerly of Morton, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.
Mary was born August 21, 1933, in Dallas, Texas, to Henry and Josephine (Kleewein) Vestering. She married John "Jack" Steffan on May 24, 1952, in Wichita, Kan. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1999. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Frankie.
Surviving are her children, Cindy Johnson of Champaign, Ill., Rick (Abbie) Steffan of Pekin, Betty (TJ) Klise of Dawsonville, Ga., Debbie (T. Mark) Pleasant of East Peoria and Jackie Kipfer of Pekin; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by three brothers and two sisters.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, with Fr. Michael Andrejek officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to or Unity Point Hospice.
To view Mary's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019