Mary Suzanne "Molly" Menefee-Donner
PEORIA - Mary Suzanne "Molly" Menefee-Donner, 55, of Benton, AR, formerly of Peoria, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 29, 1964, to Paul and Mary Lou (McGann) Menefee. They both survive. She married her loving husband, William Donner, on September 1, 2010. He survives.
She is also survived by her greatest gift in life, her son, Andrew Donner; and her four brothers, John (Susan) Menefee, Tom Menefee, Joe (Angie) and Tim (Jill). She also is survived by two nephews, Carter and Zach; one niece, Alex, and one great-nephew, Cash.
Molly was a 1983 graduate of Academy of Our Lady/Spalding Institute in Peoria and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, before graduating with a Bachelors Degree from the University of Arkansas/Little Rock in 1992. Molly worked as a devoted employee at Fidelity Information Systems for 29 years.
Always willing to work an extra shift or cook a meal for her friends and family, Molly lived to serve others.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home, 13801 Chenal Parkway, with a memorial service starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Molly's name to the Panther Band Boosters, P.O Box 1833, Benton, AR 72018, or call Kathy Dawson at 501-860-5630.
Please share your memories of Molly at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020