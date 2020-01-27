|
Mary "Joy" Swartz
CHILLICOTHE - Mary "Joy" Swartz, 81, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on December 15, 1938, in Peoria to William J. and Myrtle C. (Jellerich) Herold. She married James E. Wren on March 21, 1959. She later married Frank Swartz on April 9, 1980. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1982.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Jim Wren and Joe Wren of Chillicothe; two daughters, JoAnne (Mike) Gordon of Chillicothe and Jeanette Jeffers of Birmingham, AL; one sister, Barb Grebner of Wyanet; 7 grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Joy worked for the Pizza Inn for several years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m., led by Deacon Robert Myers. Cremation will be accorded following the services and inurnment will take place Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affliate.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020