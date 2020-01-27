Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Joy" Swartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Joy" Swartz Obituary
Mary "Joy" Swartz
CHILLICOTHE - Mary "Joy" Swartz, 81, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on December 15, 1938, in Peoria to William J. and Myrtle C. (Jellerich) Herold. She married James E. Wren on March 21, 1959. She later married Frank Swartz on April 9, 1980. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1982.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Jim Wren and Joe Wren of Chillicothe; two daughters, JoAnne (Mike) Gordon of Chillicothe and Jeanette Jeffers of Birmingham, AL; one sister, Barb Grebner of Wyanet; 7 grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Joy worked for the Pizza Inn for several years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m., led by Deacon Robert Myers. Cremation will be accorded following the services and inurnment will take place Monday, February 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affliate.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -