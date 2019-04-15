Mary V. Cooper

Edwards- Mary Virginia Cooper, 72, of Edwards, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Mary was born October 16, 1946 in Monmouth, IL., to Arthur and Virginia Walsh Cooper.

She is survived by one brother, Arthur (Mary Jane) Cooper of Peoria; two sisters, Ruth Blunier of Tuscon, AZ. and Patricia (Donald) Dawson of Brimfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Mary was a dear friend to many, especially her Forever Friends.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers.

Mary was a longtime member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Mary was a special education teacher for District 150 in Peoria. She was instrumental in starting the Social Justice Commission, the Backpack Giveaway for the kids, The Martha Group, and was leader of the Giving Tree at Christmas time. Mary also served on the board of EPIC.

Mary was the best sister and loving aunt a family could ask for. She will be truly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Stark officiating.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Wednesday at the church.

Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Hanna City at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made in her name to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Thomas Church.

