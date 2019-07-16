|
Mary V. Randle
PEORIA - Mary V. Randle, age 92, of Peoria passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2 a.m. at UnityPoint Heatlh-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Lexington, MS, to Andrew and Gertrude (Burch) Ross. She married Willie Randle on June 16, 1949, in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 4, 1988, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ernest Randle; one grandson, Raymond Brown; and one sister, Polly Smith.
Survivors include four daughters, Bernice Robinson, Laura (Lester) Shelton, Betty Morgan and Catherine Randle-Watson, all of Peoria; four sons, Chester (Marlene) Randle, Steven (Teresa) Randle and Charles (Madeline) Randle, all of Peoria, and James (Lillian) Randle of Decatur; and numerous extended family.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Paul Baptist Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the family.
You may view Mary's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019