Mary V. Vosberg
PEORIA — Mary Virginia Vosberg passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at the age of 84.
She was born in Peoria on July 2, 1936 to Raymond and Irene Biederbeck. Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Kelly Needham; two sisters, Carole Malpede and Marty Holbrook Young and nephew Chris Holbrook.
She is survived by five children: Rick (Colleen) Vosberg of Chicago; Ellen Vosberg of Peoria; Mark Vosberg of Cary, North Carolina; Trish (Dewey) Needham of Peoria and Tom (Karine) of Crystal Lake, IL. Mary has 10 grandchildren: Conner Needham, Angelea Vosberg, Mitch Vosberg, Daphne Vosberg, Kristen Vosberg, Lucas Vosberg, Brad Vosberg, Kyle Vosberg and Julia Vosberg; and two step-grandchildren: Jennifer Brush and Chelsea Hart.
She is survived by three sisters: Janet (Joe) Green of Evanston, IL; Susan (Bill) Brayshaw of Denver, CO; and Karen (Dan) Grow of Charlotte, NC; and by her long-time companion, Jack Ewend of Peoria.
In her youth, Mary enjoyed living on California Ave., attending women's minor league softball games, playing games with her sisters, singing, dancing, ice skating and walking on stilts. She twirled batons and aspired to be a Radio City Rockette. As a young mother, she packed coolers with delicious food and toted five children nearly every summer day to Timberlake Country Club. She enjoyed camping trips to Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota. Mary loved to hike and take long walks on the beaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Mary was employed by District 150 as a teacher's aide and as an agent for Federal Travel. She was a community-minded lady of compassion: volunteering at the OSF Gift Shop, a Eucharistic Minister for Holy Family Church and attended weekly adoration. She was a former member of P.E.O. International Women and the St. Patrick's Society.
Mary Vosberg was a selfless, loving, beautiful mother, grandmother, friend and partner. She loved to travel, read, play sudoku, host bridge club and family gatherings. She was a Bradley Basketball ticket holder and an avid Cubs fan. She was accepting and kind to all.
The family would like to thank the OSF Neurology floor and the caregivers and staff at Heartis and Liberty Village for taking good care of our mother during this past year.
A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. and funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A funeral procession will follow to Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held during the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kelly Needham Memorial Fund and St. Philomena School.
