Mary Virant

PEORIA - Mary Virant, 97, of Peoria, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, February 16, 2019, with her children by her side.

She was born on December 9, 1921, in Retje, Obcina of Loski Potok, Slovenia, to Joseph and Josephine (Turk) Knaus. In May of 1945, she had to flee her home after 5 years of Fascist and Nazi occupation ahead of the Communist takeover to safety in Austria. She met and married Frank Virant Sr. on September 11, 1948, in a DP (displaced persons) camp in Spittal a/d Drau, Austria. After 5 years in the camp, they then immigrated to the United States with their young son in November of 1950. Traveling from Bremerhaven, Germany, aboard the USS General Blatchford, a converted WWII Liberty Ship, arriving in New York, continuing on the Rock Island RR from New York to LaSalle, Illinois, then proceeding to Peoria.

Her husband, Frank Sr. preceded her in death on October 18, 2002. She was also preceded in death by 6 brothers, 4 of which died along with her father in World War II and its violent aftermath.

Surviving are one son, Frank (Kathy) Virant of Peoria; two daughters, Mary (Ron) Curby of Port Charlotte, FL, and Margie (Jim) Jumer of Peoria, IL; two brothers, Vinko and Ivan Knaus of Kranj and Retje, Slovenia; and one sister, Mila Samsa of Retje, Slovenia; as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Peoria, a Eucharistic Minister for many years, The Ladies Guild and the Ladies Funeral Luncheon Group. She also was a member of the KSKJ Lodge No. 5., Slovenian-American Society and the Bishop Baraga Association.

She loved her vegetable garden, as well as her hostas and flowers of all types. Autumn was also a favorite time for her and Frank Sr. to pick apples at Christ's Orchard in Trivoli and they couldn't miss the annual Kickapoo (St Mary's) Sausage Supper, having attended since 1952.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The Rev. Don Roszkowski will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to her church, St. Ann's, 1009 S. Louisa St., Peoria, IL, 61605.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary