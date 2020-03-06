Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Park Inn by Radisson Terrace Room
201 East Ashland St.
Morton, IL
Mary Waldbeser


1932 - 2019
Mary Waldbeser Obituary
Mary Waldbeser
MORTON — Mary F. Waldbeser, 87, of Sun Lakes, Ariz., formerly of Morton, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Arizona.
Mary was born on March 6, 1932, to Fred and Kathryn (Strunk) Oekel. Fred passed away before Mary was born. Kathryn married Chris Rassi and they raised Mary together. Mary married Clifford Waldbeser on December 20, 1952. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Krista (Robert) Molter of Durham, N.C., Karma (Mark) Schweighart of Edmond, Okla., and Kathryn (Sam) Selle of Mahomet, Ill.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, AJ (Sonja) Rassi of Peoria Heights, Kenneth (Judi) Rassi of Morton, and Jane (James) Blosser of Morton.
She was preceded in death by one grandson and one granddaughter.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will take place on March 14, 2020, at 3 pm at the Park Inn by Radisson Terrace Room at 201 East Ashland St., Morton, IL 61554.
Memorials may be made in Mary's honor to The Arizona Community Church in Tempe, AZ, azcc.org or to MOMS, www.momsonmissionns.org
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
