|
|
Mary Whittaker
BRIMFIELD - Mary F. Whittaker, 74, of Brimfield passed away at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 15, 1945, to John and Hila (Purvis) Newton, in Eugene, Oregon. Mary married Buzz Whittaker on March 17, 1965, in Elmwood. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 1990. She later married Kenneth "Coke" Cochennour. He survives.
She is also survived by one son, Scott (Michelle) Whittaker; one brother, Bob (Joyce) Newton; one sister, Hila (Karl) Swanson; one grandchild, Patrick (Michelle Hosang) Whittaker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John Newton, Edward Newton, and Jimmy David Newton; one sister, Janie Wilkerson; and one grandchild, Nicholas Whittaker.
Mary F. (Newton) Whittaker was raised in Meridian, California with her five siblings. She moved to Illinois in the 1960s and married Andrew "Buzz" Whittaker. They raised their son Scott on the family farm in Brimfield, Illinois. She felt blessed to be a grandmother to Patrick and Nicholas. She loved her family and was thought of as "the family historian".
Mary's supportive, positive personality and love of conversation was appreciated by her family and many friends.
As purchasing manager, Mary worked at Kress Corporation for over 30 years. She enjoyed her retirement and kept busy as the curator for the Whittaker farm. Mary and her sister Hila joined the Peoria County Master Gardener Club where Mary was later nominated by her peers as the Outstanding Master Gardener. She also enjoyed buying and selling Fiesta-ware which is how she met Ken "Coke" Cochennour, her husband for the past 23 years. Even her illness did not stop Mary from spending time in her extensive flower garden.
A private burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Brimfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSF Hospice or the or the .
The family wants to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Illinois Cancer Care.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020