Mary Zenzen
PEORIA - Mary Ethel Zenzen, 89, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Friday evening, December 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Will Meachum will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 201 N. Jefferson St., Washburn, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Neighborhood House, 1020 S. Matthews St., Peoria, IL 61605.
Mary was born on October 4, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Blanche (Howard) Herman. She married John Wagner on August 25, 1955, in Peoria. He preceded her in death. She married Jerry Zenzen on November 7, 1974, in East Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2015.
Surviving are her son, Steve (Theresa) Wagner of Woodridge, Illinois; her grandson, Christopher (Amy) Wagner of Seattle, Washington; her step-daughter, Danielle (DJ) Slager of Aurora, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Audrey; one niece; and four nephews.
Her parents; her brother, Dayton (Evelyn) Herman; her sister, Cleta (Andy) Moore; and two nephews preceded her in death.
Mary was employed as a baker in Peoria for Don's Doughnut's and later went to work as a baker at Bradley University. After, Mary worked in the cafeteria at Caterpillar Tractor, Mossville, Illinois, plant. After Mary and Jerry were married, they became successful franchise operators for the Dairy Queen in Pekin, Illinois. Later, Mary and Jerry went on to successfully own and operate Z's Dairy Barn in Spring Bay, Illinois, for over fifteen years, where they enjoyed a great following of loyal customers before retiring.
Mary loved to read mysteries and detective stories, play solitaire, solve word puzzles, care for her indoor plants and spend time with her family and friends and was very proud of her independence.
