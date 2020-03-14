|
MaryAnne Armitage
PEORIA - MaryAnne Armitage, 81, of Peoria, IL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born to Mabel and Elmer Lefman on June 24, 1938. They preceded her in death. MaryAnne attended St. Cecilia Grade School, Academy of Our Lady High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. MaryAnne enjoyed 58 years of marriage with her husband, David. Together they raised five daughters and started and operated a family business, which has continued for over fifty years.
She is survived by David and their five daughters, Julie (Lou Hannig) of Springfield, Jill (Jeff Blank) of Peoria, Jayne (Rich Terrian) of Peoria, Janet (David Sizemore) of Texas and Jodi (Phelps Walling) of Chicago; and 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Hannig, Jack and David Blank, Matthew and Emily Terrian, Henry and Benjamin Sizemore and Elizabeth, Katherine and Olivia Walling.
MaryAnne was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren, as well as the family business. She also shared many fond experiences with extended family and friends. She was a faithful Catholic and member of St. Vincent DePaul Parish. She was a loyal supporter of Bradley University Basketball, cheering on the Braves for over fifty years. She enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby with friends and family and traveling to Marco Island, Florida, her favorite destination. MaryAnne was fiercely proud of her Swedish and Irish heritage.
In consideration of current public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on Tuesday, March 17, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Missionaries of Charity.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020