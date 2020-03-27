|
|
Maryellen Lehman
EUREKA -- Maryellen Lehman, 92, of Eureka passed away and slipped into her eternal home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was born January 22, 1928, to Roscoe C and Edna (Burton) Jeck on a farm north of Eureka.
She graduated from Eureka High School and Browns Business College. She married Clifford L Lehman on September 9, 1947, in the Christian Church Chapel, Eureka. He survives.
Maryellen is also survived by her 6 children: Rachel Lehman-Guerrero, Batavia, IL; Philip (Carla) Lehman, Eureka; Suzanne (Richard) Middleton, Rutland; Emmalou (Brett) Walk, Carlock; Mary (Randy) Miller, Eureka and Andrew Lehman, Rochester. Maryellen had 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandkids, 3 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn brother, and a son-in-law.
Maryellen was a housewife most of her life, early in her marriage she worked at First Bank of Eureka and Roseman Oil, then later in life, seasonally at the Cruger Grain elevator. Her true love was caring for her family and being involved in her grandchildren's lives. She was a member of Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene where she served faithfully in many positions including Missionary President and the 2 to 3-year-old Sunday School Teacher. She loved children. She was also a member of the Eureka American Legion Auxiliary.
Private family services were held at Olio Township Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Rev H. Gordon Barrick officiated. Burial rites have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Church of the Nazarene, the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or to Alzheimer's Research. The family would like to publicly thank the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for treating their mother "like a Queen" for the last 13 months and Dr. Christopher Hughes for his kind and compassionate care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020