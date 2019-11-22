Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
East Peoria, IL
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
East Peoria, IL
MaryJane Joseph


1935 - 2019
MaryJane Joseph Obituary
MaryJane Joseph
EAST PEORIA - MaryJane Joseph, age 84, of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 5:04 p.m. in Peoria.
She was born June 13, 1935 in Peoria to John and Catherine (Abraham) Corey. She married Edmund Joseph on July 12, 1960 in Peoria. He passed away Oct. 4, 2014 in East Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Virginia Mallow.
Survivors include three daughters: Pamela (Dan) Kouri of Peoria, Tammy Joseph of East Peoria, Debra (Marcus) Weeks of Dunlap, six grandchildren: Dan Jr, Jennifer, Joseph and Louis Kouri, Jacqueline and Joseph Weeks, three brothers: Tom (Judy) Corey of Morton, Ray (Linda) Corey of East Peoria, Jim (Rita) Corey of Edwards, and two sisters: Patricia Rush of Peoria and Kathy (Dennis) LaHood of East Peoria.
MaryJane was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years retiring from OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria in the late 1990's. She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A memorial mass will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
You may view MaryJane's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
