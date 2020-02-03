|
Mathew Belmont
MORTON - Mathew B. Belmont, 44, of Morton passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 8, 1975, in Peoria to Colin and Rebecca (Smith) Belmont.
Surviving are his mother, Becky of Morton; sister, Angie Belmont of Morton; paternal grandmother, Doreen Scott of Haines City, Fla.; and two uncles, Terry (Kamila) Smith of Lakeland, Fla., and Keith Smith of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Mathew worked in inventory at Morton Industries in Morton. He was a member of Kennel Lake Sportsman's Club.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Aaron Yoder officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to TAPS or First Mennonite Church in Morton.
To view Mathew's video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020