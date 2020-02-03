Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Belmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew Belmont


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathew Belmont Obituary
Mathew Belmont
MORTON - Mathew B. Belmont, 44, of Morton passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born on September 8, 1975, in Peoria to Colin and Rebecca (Smith) Belmont.
Surviving are his mother, Becky of Morton; sister, Angie Belmont of Morton; paternal grandmother, Doreen Scott of Haines City, Fla.; and two uncles, Terry (Kamila) Smith of Lakeland, Fla., and Keith Smith of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Mathew worked in inventory at Morton Industries in Morton. He was a member of Kennel Lake Sportsman's Club.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Aaron Yoder officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to TAPS or First Mennonite Church in Morton.
To view Mathew's video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -