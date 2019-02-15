|
Matilda Ann "Tillie" Nussbaum
NORMAL -- Matilda Ann "Tillie" Nussbaum, age 93 of Normal IL, went to be with the Lord at 12:43 AM on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. Tillie was born April 18, 1925 in Mackinaw, IL. She was the youngest child of Henry and Matilda Frank Menold. She married Alden James Nussbaum Feb. 16, 1947 in Peoria IL. He preceded her in death at the age of 58 in May of 1979. Her brothers Herman and Carl Menold, sisters, Emma Menold, Louise Hartman and Elsie Bachtold preceded her in death. There also was an infant child who died prematurely and a great-granddaughter, Briar Bauman, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her 7 children, Connie (Leslie, deceased) Woodcock, Peoria, IL, Cara Nussbaum, Peoria, IL, Cheryl Nussbaum, Valparaiso, IN, Candace (Dave) Huber, Brentwood, TN, Brent (Cheryl) Nussbaum, Bloomington, IL, Kirk Nussbaum, Normal, IL, Tianne Overmyer, Normal, IL,16 grandchildren, Jennessa Woodcock, Peoria, IL, Marissa (Ben) Studebaker, Morton, IL, Kellen (Garri) Woodcock, Indio, CA, Reid (Michelle) Bucher, Kouts, IN, Brittany Bucher, Nashville, TN, Graham Bucher, Nashville, TN, Tara (Brian) Bauman, Normal, IL, Whitney (Isaac) Strong, Normal, IL, Kaitlin (Phil) Lawson, Nashville, TN, Brendon (fiancé Katie Scime) Nussbaum, Normal, IL, Katie (Jared) Palmitier, Nashville, TN, Hilary (Steele) Johnson, West Lafayette, IN, Lacy (Jordan) Page, Ft. Collins, CO, Sophie Nussbaum, Bloomington, IL, Josh Overmyer, Bloomington, IL, Chelsey Wagoner, Normal, IL and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her husband Alden started Nussbaum Trucking Inc. in 1945, 2 years before they got married. Tillie laughingly referred to herself as Nussbaum's first dispatcher. For several years, she would answer incoming calls for the business, enter the pickups for freight into an old-fashioned ledger book all the while juggling her duties of motherhood. She loved to entertain others in her home and did it often. Her love of cooking led to a love of baking for which she shared with others in her home in the form of baking instruction. She was well known for her yeast rolls in many forms, sweet rolls, cinnamon bread, sausage bread and butter braids just to name a few.
She and Alden gave their hearts to the Lord in 1947. We can say that she joyously looked forward to the day when she could be reunited with her husband and spend eternity with the Lord.
After leaving her home in 2013 she moved to Mercy Creek, Normal where she resided until her death. She was affectionally known as "Giggles" by the residents and staff because of her love of laughter and storytelling.
Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal, 4408 E. Raab Rd, Normal IL. Ministers of the Church will be officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church of Bloomington-Normal, and from 9:30-10:15 AM on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery of Bloomington-Normal Cemetery, Normal IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Apostolic Christian Home for the Handicapped, Morton, IL, the Baby Fold or the Midwest Food Bank, Normal, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019