Matthew Anderson
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Matthew W. Anderson, 51, of Germantown Hills, passed away on April 28, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center after a short but valiant fight with cancer.
He was born March 7, 1969 in Washington D.C. to Kitty Anderson (Goode) and Jim Anderson currently of Washburn.
He is also survived by his wife, Sharon (Walker); his daughter, Rebecca Anderson both of Germantown Hills; two brothers, Craig (Rose) Anderson of White Marsh, MD and Kevin Anderson of Washburn; four aunts; two uncles; four cousins; two nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bernice Anderson; and two uncles.
He attended Mililani High School in Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, while his father was stationed on there in the USAF. He was a Navy veteran. Mathew spent his life in retail sales, and was an avid NFL Washington Redskins fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No service or visitation is planned due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family asks that any memorial donations be made to the .
Matt's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020