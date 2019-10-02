|
|
Matthew Clark
PEORIA - Matthew Clark, 79, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away in Las Vegas, NV, on Monday, September 23, 2019, following a courageous and protracted battle with Multiple Myeloma.
He is survived by 7 children, Crystal Lynette Clark and Charmin Halfacre, both of Peoria, IL, Michael (Karla) Jackson of Charlotte, NC, Matthew Jackson of Alexandria, VA, Venus Smith, Nakaii Clark and Leilani Clark, all of Las Vegas, NV; 4 sisters, Patricia (Leo) Brown of Tacoma, WA, Elner Clark of Peoria, IL, Gloria Jackson of Indianaoplis, IN, and Rose (Brian) Morris of Flint, MI; 3 brothers, Luke Clark of Indianapolis, IN, John (Gloria) Clark of Peoria, IL, and Robert Clark of Flint, MI; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Brooks) Clark; parents, Elder William Clark and Missionary Fannie Mae (Bardley) Clark; 8 brothers; and 2 sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at City of Refuge Worship Center, 2201 SW Adams St., Peoria, IL, with officiant, Rev. Marvin Hightower.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019