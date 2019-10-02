|
Matthew Guinn
PEORIA - Matthew Arik Guinn, age 49, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died on Monday, September 30, 2019, in his home.
Matthew was born on September 30, 1970, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Fred and Linda (Hansen) Guinn.
A graduate of Limestone Community High School, he also attended Southern Illinois University. He was previously employed at Heilig-Meyer Furniture, Ashley Furniture, and most recently, Kelly Services.
Matthew was an avid Packer fan, which made for a friendly rivalry with his Illinois Bear fan friends. He was also a huge fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and attended games whenever he had the opportunity. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, which he learned to appreciate at a young age from his grandfather, Verl. Along with his father, he enjoyed many camping trips to State and National Parks. Among his other hobbies and interests, he followed NASCAR, in particular dirt track racing. He enjoyed nature and had a love for animals, especially his two feline companions, Jax and Duncan. There was always a plate of food and a bowl of water on his doorstep for any animal (especially cats) just passing by or without a home.
Despite Matt's medical challenges, his infectious smile, positive attitude and gregarious nature endeared him to all he met. His wonderful sense of humor was evident in his daily interactions.
Matthew is survived by his father, Fred Guinn of Peoria, IL; his mother, Linda Guinn of Eau Claire; a sister, Stephanie (Tom) Kopp of Whitehall; and his nieces, Kelsey (Michael) Kanyelis of Eau Claire and Anna Kopp of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Eau Claire Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019