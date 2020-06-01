Matthew J. Ryan III
PEORIA - Matthew J. Ryan III, 63, of Springfield, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Centre in Springfield.
Matthew was born on July 9, 1956, in Boston, MA, to Matthew James Jr. and Alba (Renzi) Ryan. He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger brother, Christopher Bernard Ryan. Matt's family moved to Washington, IL, in 1969, and he spent the rest of his life living in central Illinois.
He is survived by his life partner, Shiela Marie O'Brien of Peoria; sister, Gracanne Ryan (David Kamrowski) of Kalamazoo, MI; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Anne Winfrey of Kalamazoo, MI, Ryan Richard Winfrey (Nina Demapan) of Kalamazoo, Jessica Anne Winfrey of Lansing, MI, and Dustin James Kamrowski of Lometa, TX; and great-nephews and niece, Zachary, Nathan, Matthew, Harlie and Devin.
Matthew was a graduate of Bergan HS in Peoria and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and earned his JD from the University of Illinois at Champaign. Matt worked at the Office of the Attorney General as Deputy Assistant Bureau Chief.
Matthew's crusty exterior sometimes hid his loving and very generous heart. He was the favorite uncle and his nieces and nephews will never forget their week-long visits with him to the Illinois State Fair. His sharp intellect, quick wit and endless loving gestures will be sorely missed by his friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.