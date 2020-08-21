Matthew Kovar

PEORIA - Matthew Kovar, 69, of Bourbonnais, IL, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Kindred Central Chicago Hospital after a long battle with Covid19.

He was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Chicago, to Larry and Lorraine (Nowrocki) Kovar. He married Rose Powers Oct. 26, 1973, in Joliet. She preceded him in death. On Aug. 26, 2007, Matt met his second partner in life and love, Janice Zemeckis, of Bradley. She survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Taysha Kovar of Peoria; one son, Nickolas Kovar of Bourbonnais; two stepdaughters, Stella (Jimmy) Lloyd of Bradley and Jennifer (Steve) Wargo of Brookfield; one stepson, Paulie Zemeckis of Bradley; two brothers, Ken (Linda) Kovar of Ft. Collins, CO, and Larry (Bernice) Kovar Jr. of Leesburg, IN; three sisters, MaryAnne Schmeski of LaPorte, IN, Elaine Kovar of Crete and Laurie Kovar of Leesburg, IN; two stepgrandchildren, Amber and A.J.; one stepgreat-grandchild, Ashton; 13 nieces, Starla, Rachel, Brittany, Cheryl, Kristin, Bridget, Brenna, Krystina, Maureen, Kathy, Theresa, Kari and Jennifer; eight nephews, Matthew, Ray, Jr., Kiyle, Joe, John, Harry, Doug and Mike; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews; two dear friends, Walter Waszak and Steve Foster; and his beloved dog, Molly.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Ray and Scott; one nephew, Leslie Lohse Jr.; and two dear friends, Donnie Waszak and Tom Kramer.

Matthew was given his name in honor of his paternal grandfather, Method Kovar. He retired from Daubert Chemical in Chicago in 2016, after over 30 years with the company as a formulist. He graduated from Carl Sandburg High School in 1969. He enjoyed attending all manner of auto racing events in the region. Matt also enjoyed fishing, target/skeet shooting, and hiking. He especially loved to garden.

In reflection on his brother, Ken Kovar wrote, "Many times while growing up Matt would set a quiet example to us. He never ratted on his brothers, regardless of the misadventures in which we found ourselves. He just backed us, even when he would have been better off not to do so, in his own quiet way. Whenever I feel especially peaceful, and am quietly thinking things through before reacting, I am sure my brother Matt is watching me from a beautiful and tranquil place, and saying 'You finally got it! What took you so long?'"

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private scattering of ashes will be held after a full turn of the seasons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the National Geographic Society.



