Matthew Michael McCann
PEORIA - Matthew Michael McCann, 42, of Olney, IL,formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday April, 7, 2020, at 3:50 a.m. at Carle Hospital in Champaign, IL.
Matthew was born on December 10, 1977, to Dennis W. McCann and Catherine (Monckton) McCann in Peoria, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James T. McCann, Cecilia McCann, Joseph D. Monckton and Agnes Monckton; three uncles, Joseph D. Monckton Jr., Richard McCann and James McCann; and two aunts, Mary Monckton and Bertha Monckton.
He is survived by his father, Dennis W. (Cindy) McCann; mother, Catherine Monckton-McCann; sisters, Kelly (Patrick) Hensley, Molly (Jake) McCann and Ashley Monckton; aunts, Dawn (Lon) Tucker and Sharon McCann; uncles, Thomas Monckton, John Monckton and Frank Monckton; and three nephews, Joseph Hensley, Kameron McCann and Daniel Hensley.
Matthew attended school in Peoria, where he was born. In his free time, he loved to play music with his guitar and spend as much time with family and friends as he could. Matthew will always be cherished and loved by his family and will forever be dearly missed.
Memorials in Matthew's honor may be made to a mental health research foundation of the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020