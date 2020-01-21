Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Maude E. Mullen

Maude E. Mullen Obituary
Maude E. Mullen
CHILLICOTHE - Maude E. Mullen, age 101, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe.
Maude was born on August 20, 1918, in Chillicothe to Clarence and Beulah (Wright) Routh. She married James N. Mullen on February 18, 1939, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Julie Casper; one grandson; and four sisters.
Surviving are her children, Rebecca (Darwin) Builta of Mahomet, IL, Pamela (Tod) Watts of Dunlap, IL, Joan (Jim) Carlson of Peoria and James (Ann) Mullen of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Maude and her husband owned a contracting business. They worked together to develop Mullen Manor. They were founding members of Arrowhead Country Club.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family was very important to her. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, a former member of Arrowhead Ladies Golf League, University Club and played bridge in various clubs in Chillicothe.
Maude's family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Heritage Manor.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic School.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
