|
|
Maura Ordaz
CHILLICOTHE - Maura Cecilia Ordaz, 93, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, with family at her side, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Cecilia was born on November 22, 1925. in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Carmen Sanchez and Macedonio Hernandez. She married José (Joseph) Salvador Ordaz in 1948 in Mexico. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1987.
She is survived by one brother, Jesus Sanchez of El Paso, TX; her children, Irene Ordaz, Salvador Ordaz, Henry (Shirley) Ordaz, William (Tim Herold) Ordaz, Sylvia M. (Fred) Lauber and Teresa M. (Patrick) Ordaz-Wood; and grandchildren, Edward C. Ordaz, Tony Ordaz, Tanya L. Ordaz, Hollie M. Ordaz, Cameron Ordaz, Brodie Ordaz, Robert E. Ordaz, Bethany E. Ordaz, Michael E. Ordaz, Brianna Fagerburg and Leah Ordaz She leaves 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband; four children, Victor M., Roberto, Rebecca and Ann E.; one grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild.
Cecilia was raised in Veta Grande and Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico. She moved with her husband and family to Chillicothe in 1957. She learned to speak English fluently by listening to her children and grandchildren and watching daytime TV. In May of 1990, she proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She dedicated her entire life to caring for her family. Cecilia was a devout Catholic who asserted her special gift of Faith-Healing as a member of St. Edward's Prayer Group and Catholic Church in Chillicothe. She resided the last six years at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
A visitation will be held at Weber-Hurd Chillicothe on Monday, February 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the Rosary following. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be in the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to either the Memorial or the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019