Maureen Olson
PEORIA - Maureen Olson, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Buehler Memorial Home in Peoria.
Born Adriana Wilhelmina Van Lare on November 1, 1927 to Abraham and Maria Van Lare in Nieuvliet, The Netherlands, she married Melvin E. Olson on August 1, 1958 in The Hague, Netherlands. Surviving are Maureen's sister Janneke Peters, as well as her children Bram Lucieer of O'Fallon, MO; Ginny (nee Adriana Maria) Lucieer of Midlothian, TX; Michiel Lucieer of Strathbalbyn, South Australia; Gene (Andrea) Olson of Peoria; Nancy (Bruce) Boorom of West Peoria; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wilhelmina Trumpi, husband Melvin, and daughter, Annette.
Raised in Zuidzande, The Netherlands, Maureen was a very athletic girl, playing the Dutch game of korfball (sort of like basketball without dribbling) and enjoying the national pastime of bicycle riding. She survived the German occupation during World War II, having two homes bombed, but later in life preferred not to speak about her experiences. After the war, she married Michiel Lucieer and lived for a time in Ghana, West Africa. Following her divorce and return to the Netherlands, she met and married Mel. When she became a US citizen, she adopted the name Maureen, based upon her nickname, a Dutch word reflecting her dark complexion and hair. Maureen and Mel moved to Peoria in 1962 where she raised a large family. They also lived 3 years in Piracicaba, Brazil. She was active in Calvin Coolidge Mothers' Club and Peoria Amateur Musical Club. She served as a teacher's aide, Girl Scout leader, and helped with the first political action committee formed to retain Art and Music programs for Peoria Public Schools. She took great joy in serving lunches at one of Bradley University's cafeterias, often bringing home hungry students for dinner.
Maureen spent the last years of her life at Buehler Home where she received excellent care. She will be missed not only by her family, but by a circle of close friends, most of whom immigrated to Peoria after WWII. They will miss her warm hospitality, loyal friendship, and famous parties where the food and drink never ran out!
A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled once it is safe to do so.
